Getting ready for winter driving again

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- MnDOT is prepping for the first snowfall of the season and is highlighting its yearly reminders to help keep drivers on the roads safe through another winter.

"Slow down and keep a good distance between yourself and other vehicles so you can make the best decisions," said Anne Meyer of MnDOT Communications. "Definitely stay back from our snow plows. We say 10 car lengths back so that gives them plenty of room to work. Avoid distractions and really be alert behind the wheel."

Meyer said it's especially important to remain alert as road conditions can change quickly.

"We just want to remind drivers to do their part to stay safe, remember what it's like to drive in winter weather," Meyer said.

Meanwhile, your car will also need some prepping for the road ahead.

"It's good to make sure you're on top of your oil change services because you don't want old oil in there," said Complete Auto Repair owner Travis Batdorf. "You want your car to start up easily for ya."

Batdorf said salt and sand can really do harm to your car's undercarriage targeting the frame, brake and gas lines for rust or other damage. He recommends washing your car minimum once per week during the winter to get all the debris off.

Another thing to be aware of is letting your car to warm up before just taking off.

"Let it run for 30 seconds and then take off, just to get that oil pumping to the top of the engine," Batdorf said.

Allowing oil to flow to the top of the engine before putting it in gear will help prevent damage.

To view all road conditions and help keep weather aware this winter, click here for MnDOT's conditions report website.