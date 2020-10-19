Give the gift of citrus this holiday season for pop of cheer

NEW YORK (AP) — Citrus. It’s not just for eating. Among the holiday gift trends bubbling up at Etsy.com is that of citrus-themed items of all kinds. Etsy’s trend spotter Dayna Isom Johnson says citrus-related gifts offer a pop of cheer during trying times. The folks at HappyBoxStore.com have a gift box full of grapefruit gummy bears, orange blossom honey and more. The site Vegetabowls.com molds clay bowls around actual fruit for a lifelike effect. Huda Beauty’s Kayali Citrus fragrance includes notes of Italian bergamot and pink grapefruit. The company Hangar 1 makes vodkas with blossoms of mandarin orange trees and the pith of Buddha’s hand citron. Shop around for all things citrus.