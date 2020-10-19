Harbaugh starts season with 2 years left on deal at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — College football coaches at major programs usually have many years on their contract in part to persuade recruits to sign with the school. Not at Michigan. Jim Harbaugh enters his sixth season as coach with just two years left on his deal. That adds another layer of interest as the 18th-ranked Wolverines prepare to open the season at No. 21 Minnesota. Harbaugh said in July that he was closing in on a contract extension before dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic became a top priority. Harbaugh told reporters Monday that there was no update on contract talks.