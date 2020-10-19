Hospital: Palestinian official Erekat in critical condition

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli hospital says senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat is in critical condition and breathing with a ventilator after his coronavirus infection worsened overnight. Hadassah Medical Center on Monday described Erekat’s case as extremely challenging given his history of health problems, including a lung transplant performing in the United States three years ago. It said he suffered from a weak immune system and a bacterial infection in addition to COVID-19. Erekat, the chief Palestinian peace negotiator and a top adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was transferred to the Jerusalem hospital from the West Bank on Sunday as his condition worsened.