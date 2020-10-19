IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Monetary Fund’s latest report shows that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year. All but two — Lebanon and Oman — are expected to see some level of economic growth next year. This comes as the IMF estimates that the global economy will shrink 4.4% this year, marking the worst annual plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Well before the coronavirus swept across the globe, several Mideast countries were struggling from lower oil prices and sluggish economic growth to corruption and high unemployment.