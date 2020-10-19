India army apprehends Chinese soldier amid military standoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian military says it apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. A statement by the Indian army said the soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long from China’s People’s Liberation Army, was apprehended Monday inside Indian-controlled Ladakh’s Demchok area and was to be released soon. China did not immediately comment about the soldier’s capture. The high-altitude standoff between the Asian giants began in early May with a fierce brawl, and exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China is believed to also have had casualties, but has not given any details.