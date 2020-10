Iowa reports nearly 3,000 virus cases in past three days

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reported nearly 3,000 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the last three days. The state Department of Public Health reported 1,595 confirmed cases Saturday, another 915 on Sunday and 508 new confirmed cases Monday. During that time, the department reported 13 more deaths from the coronavirus. There were 480 people being treated in Iowa hospitals for the virus, just below a record high set last week.