Man suffers serious injuries after colliding head-on with tractor

VIOLA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has released new details on a serious crash in Viola where a man struck a tractor head-on.

Elgin firefighters extricated 75-year-old Jon Mundell from his Chevy pickup around 2:30 on Friday afternoon.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with "potentially severe injuries," according to Capt. Scott Behrns with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Mundell crossed the center line on Viola Road NE and hit the tractor, which was pulling a gravity wagon full of corn. Deputies are not sure why he crossed the road but they said alcohol was not a factor.

The pickup was "disabled and destroyed by the crash," according to Behrns. He added that Mundell was not wearing a seatbelt.