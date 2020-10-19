MDH recognizes International Infection Prevention Week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Minnesota, but the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) wants to acknowledge the hard work infection preventionists are doing right now.

October 18th through the 24th is International Infection Prevention Week, and this year has proven to be tough.

Infection prevention and control has always been an important part of health and safety, but the pandemic has generated extra challenges.

Infection preventionists work closely with epidemiology and other professionals in infection control, all to keep patients, residents, health care providers, and the public safe.

They are also responsible for keeping up with the latest guidance, along with developing and implementing new policies.

"I just want to note that one important part of helping to control infection is, in particular COVID-19 infection in Minnesota, is testing," said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "And we will be opening additional new testing locations, opening up the state saliva lab, and highlighting other important developments related to testing. And we'll be having more to say on that in the next few days."

MDH also wanted to remind citizens who plan to vote in person, to exercise safe voting. That means going to the polls during a non-peak times to avoid crowds, wearing a mask, covering your cough or sneeze, and sanitizing your hands.