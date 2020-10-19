Mexico president wants US evidence against ex-defense chief

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government will ask United States authorities to share all information about the alleged links between Mexico’s former defense secretary and drug traffickers. Retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport. The next day, prosecutors released documents alleging that Cienfuegos protected and aided a drug cartel moving cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the U.S. López Obrador said Monday that Mexico will only open its own investigation after seeing proof of the allegations from U.S. authorities. But the president added that there would not be impunity for anyone who committed wrongdoing.