Minnesota reports 1,632 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 1,632 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Twenty-two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 124,439 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 12,558 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 304 of these cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 109,963 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported more than 22,100 COVID-19 in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,531,998. About 1,694,265 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Monday's update that five more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Four of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,239 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. The Department said 1,578 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,916 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,414 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here