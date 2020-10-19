Sen. Dan Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Minnesota senator has quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Dan Sparks (DFL-Austin) tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to a statement he released on Monday.

He said he first started experiencing symptoms the week of Oct. 5, and began to voluntarily quarantine. Sparks said he was tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. He said he began a two-week quarantine and has not attended in-person events.

“Although I cannot attend in-person, I have continued to participate remotely in legislative business and work on the issues that face our district," Sparks said. "I want to thank everyone for their well-wishes and ask that Minnesotans continue to take COVID-19 seriously.”