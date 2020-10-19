Missouri House candidates spar in key congressional district

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Candidates in one of the nation’s most closely watched congressional races have used a joint virtual forum appearance to push back against attack ads in the bitterly fought campaign. The St. Louis Regional Chamber on Monday hosted the Missouri 2nd Congressional District forum via Zoom. Political experts rate the contest as a toss-up in a suburban district that could decide both the presidency and control of Congress. Schupp says that contrary to Wagner ads, she does not support defunding the police. Wagner defended herself against Schupp’s attack ads, contending she has consistently supported maintaining health care coverage for preexisting conditions.