Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays amid new shelling reports

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — More shelling has been reported, violating the new cease-fire in the conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has raged for over three weeks. The Nagorno-Karabakh military said Monday that Azerbaijani forces in the morning resumed shelling in the northern and the southern directions. Azerbaijan, in turn, accused Armenian forces of shelling several of its regions. The latest truce, which was announced Saturday, was the second attempt to establish a cease-fire since Sept. 27, when the recent outburst of fighting erupted. The clashes have killed hundreds of people and mark the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict over the region in more than a quarter-century.