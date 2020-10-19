World struggles as confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40 million

LONDON (AP) — The world’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 40 million.

The milestone was hit Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates tallies from around the world.

The actual figure is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, many people have had no symptoms and some governments have concealed the true number of cases.

The U.S., Brazil and India are reporting by far the highest numbers of cases, although the increase in recent weeks has been driven by a surge of new infections in Europe.

In the U.S., new cases per day were on the rise in 44 states, with many of the biggest surges in the Midwest and Great Plains.