Retirees rally in Belarus against authoritarian president

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 3,000 retirees rallied in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to demand the resignation of authoritarian Presdent Alexander Lukashenko as mass protests of a disputed election continue in the country. They marched in the streets of Minsk for the third straight Monday, carrying flowers and chanting for Lukashenko to “Go away!” Belarus has been roiled by demonstrations ever since the Aug. 9 presidential election that was widely seen as rigged. Lukashenko, who has run the country for 26 years, was declared the winner with 80% of the vote. Pro-Lukashenko pensioners also gathered in Independence Square in Minsk. Many of the 2,000 people wore the uniforms of the military or security forces.