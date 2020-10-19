Rochester Public Schools seeking suggestions for new elementary school name

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Construction is well underway for a new elementary school in Rochester at Schmidt Park.

But as families wait for the school to open next fall, a big question remains.

What should the school be named?

Rochester Public Schools is accepting recommendations under certain criteria.

The district said the name could reflect a Minnesota landmark or a place with historical or geographical significance to the Rochester community.

The school could be named after someone who played a critical role in society, leaving a legacy that reflects the district's mission and values. The district said the person needs to have "been deceased for five or more years."

RPS also added the following additional criteria:

School/facility names may articulate aspirations of the educational outcomes for Rochester Public School students

School/facility names may also reflect the instructional focus of the District

School/facility names should consider the diverse community that they serve

Proposed names should avoid duplicating other schools' names in the region to prevent possible confusion with those schools

In order to be able to vote, you need to live within the elementary school district boundary or be a current staff member or student.

Voting is open through Nov. 1. The top five names will be announced in mid-November. Voters will then be able to pick their favorite of those options.

The school board will have the final say in December, picking between the top two options.

Click this link to vote.