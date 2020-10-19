School monitor for sex abuse claims quits, cites retaliation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A monitor overseeing the handling of sexual abuse claims at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, has resigned, accusing campus officials of thwarting his efforts and retaliating against him for doing his job. Jeffrey Maher was appointed as independent compliance overseer last year under an agreement with the attorney general’s office that subjected the school to up to five years of government oversight in lieu of criminal charges. The agreement followed an investigation that found credible evidence of abuse involving 20 former faculty members over several decades. A spokesperson for the school didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.