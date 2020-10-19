Snowfall likely Tuesday

Tuesday will mark the first chance, for many, of measurable snowfall! A "Winter Weather Advisory" has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in SE Minnesota. These counties include Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Wabasha, and Goodhue. The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m until 10 p.m Tuesday.

TIMING:

Light snow will start for areas along and to the west of I-35 around 8-9 a.m Tuesday. Snow will continue to move east during the mid and late morning hours. Moderate snowfall is likely from 11 a.m until 3 p.m for areas along and to the north of I-90. Temperatures will begin to warm above freezing during the afternoon and snowfall will likely change to a wintry mix around 3-4 p.m.

SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS:

Snowfall totals along and just to the north of I-90 will be around 1-2" with some very isolated areas up to the 3" in the northern portion of those counties. Goodhue and Wabasha Counties could see snowfall totals reach near 2-4" by Tuesday night.



Areas to the south of I-90 will see little to no snowfall accumulations. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing during the late morning hours limiting the chance of snowfall. A brief rain/snow mix will be possible in the mid-morning hours which could make roads slick in the morning.

Rochester/Dodge Center:

Timing: 10 a.m - 4 p.m / Mix 5-10 p.m / Snowfall: 1-2"

Austin/Albert Lea:

Timing: 9 a.m - 4 p.m / Mix 5-9 p.m / Snowfall: 1-2"

Winona:

Timing: 11 a.m - 4 p.m / Mix 5-10 p.m / Snowfall 1-2"

Red Wing/Zumbrota/Wabasha

Timing: 11 a.m - 5 p.m / Mix 6-8 p.m / Snowfall 2-4"

Preston:

Timing: 11 a.m - 3 p.m / Mix 3-6 p.m / Snowfall 0-2"

THIS WEEK:

Up & down temperatures will continue this week. Highs will jump into the middle and upper 50s with a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the lower 40s through the weekend.

Nick





