‘The West Wing’ cast reunites again, this time for a book

NEW YORK (AP) — The stars of “The West Wing” are once again joining together, this time for a book about the award-winning White House television drama. On Monday, Dutton announced that it had acquired “What’s Next: A Citizen’s Guide to The West Wing,” organized by actors Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack, with the participation of Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney and series creator Aaron Sorkin among others. Cast members recently reunited for a staged reading of a 2002 episode about election politics that premiered last week on HBO Max and was produced in partnership with When We All Vote.