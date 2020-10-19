Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.” Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting. In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter” and declined further comment. A CNN spokesperson says in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”