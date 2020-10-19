Top US official on secret Syria visit for talks on missing

BEIRUT (AP) — The daughter of a U.S. citizen missing in Syria says a top U.S. official recently visited the war-torn country, apparently for talks on her missing father and freelance journalist Austin Tice. Both disappeared in Damascus years ago. Maryam Kamalmaz said Monday the family learned of the visit last week but still has no news of her father Majd’s whereabouts or his health. The visit by Kash Patel, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and top White House counterterrorism official, was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday. There was no immediate U.S. comment on the reports.