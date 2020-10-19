Vaccine storage issues could leave 3B people without access

GAMPELA, Burkina Faso (AP) — From factory to syringe, the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. But despite enormous strides in equipping developing countries to maintain the essential “cold chain,” nearly 3 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people live where the temperature-controlled storage is insufficient for an immunization campaign to control COVID-19. A lack of vaccine refrigerators, reliable electricity and other infrastructure needed to preserve vaccines once they leave the factories means poor people around the world hard-hit by the pandemic are also likely to be the last to recover from it. Valuable coronavirus vaccines also are at risk of being stolen while in transit.