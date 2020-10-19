Walz to discuss impact of COVID-19 with southern Minnesota farmers

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz is visiting farmers across southern Minnesota on Monday to hear how they've been impacted by COVID-19.

Farmers have been going through tough times for years, and the pandemic has made things even more difficult.

The governor is announcing support for farmers, meat processors and agricultural producers through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

He was scheduled to provide details starting in Northfield at 8:30 a.m., visiting the Twin Oaks Farm.

At 12:45 p.m., the governor is scheduled to be in Austin at Cotter Farm, hearing what it's like to operate a farm during a pandemic.

He will be in Albert Lea at 2:15 p.m., visiting the Renewable Energy Group. There, he is set to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the biofuels and biodiesel industry.