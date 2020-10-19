WELCOME HOME: Waseca community celebrates Officer Matson’s return

WASECA, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been a long time coming. Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is finally home.

Matson was shot in the head while in the line of duty this January. Matson has been in the hospital the past nine months, fighting for his life.

"This day is pretty exciting and we've waited a long time for him to come home," Matson's grandmother Joyce Landgerud said.

They've been waiting nine months and 13 days to be exact.

"Megan and the girls are so anxious to have him home," Matson's grandfather Ray Landgerud said. "And you can't blame them."

Matson's grandparents, Joyce and Ray Langerud welcomed their grandson back with a sign. They hadn't seen him in person since late February.

Monday brought a full circle moment for the Waseca community, as a group of eager supporters lined State Street, ready to welcome their hometown hero back. He had been rehabilitating at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

"It's just been a steady road of progress and recovery," Waseca Mayor Roy Srp said. "We couldn't be more happy. Finally getting to see him come home. It was so spectacular."

Matson gave a wave to his supporters in a processional escorted by local law enforcement. The parade ended at the public safety building, where Matson stunned everyone by walking to the front door. Proving badge number 222 really is, "Matson Strong."

Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson stunned supporters by walking to the public safety building after nine months of rehabilitation. They crowd prepared a wheelchair for him.

"We had a wheelchair for him and he stood up, no wheelchair and he walked into the public safety building and it was so wonderful to see," Srp said.

"Seeing him come home today was awesome. Couple of tears were shed. That's why I'm wearing the glasses," supporter Joe Libetry said.

"We know all of our prayers have been answered, because we are here today," Ray said.