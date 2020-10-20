AP Exclusive: 1,500 arrests in DEA violent crime initiative

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,500 people have been arrested in the last three months as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration project focusing on violent crime. The initiative, nicknamed Project Safeguard, comes as President Donald Trump has touted similar operations as a much-needed answer to a spike in crime. It’s also to showcase what he says is his law-and-order prowess, claiming he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats. Acting DEA Administrator Tim Shea tells the AP that since the operation launched in August, 1,521 people have been arrested in both state and federal cases in cities across the U.S. and 2,135 firearms have been seized.