Billy Porter helps examine origins of gay rights movement

Billy Porter is busy. He’s just appeared in a virtual play about nurses on the front lines. His series “Pose” is returning to production. He’s soon to appear in the “Cinderella” remake. He’s writing a memoir — a project he calls the hardest thing he’s ever done. And this week, he narrates “EQUAL,” a new docuseries on HBO Max that traces the history of the gay rights movement through the Stonewall uprising in 1969. Porter sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the series, as well as his other projects and how he’s been coping during the pandemic.