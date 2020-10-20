Chinese drugmaker setting up vaccine production lines

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese drugmaker says it is setting up production lines to supply 1 billion doses of two possible coronavirus vaccines that are being tested on 50,000 people in 10 countries. The chairman of SinoPharm Group said Tuesday that testing is “in the last kilometer of a long march.” Liu Jingzhen gave no indication when results are expected. China’s fledgling drug industry is part of a global race to produce a vaccine and has four candidates in final stages of testing. Health experts say, however, that even if China succeeds, stringent certification rules in the United States, Europe and Japan might mean its vaccine can be distributed only in other developing countries.