Emirati officials pay first Israel visit after forging ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — A delegation of senior Emirati officials is visiting Israel for the first time since the two countries agreed to normalize ties. Officials signed a slew of bilateral agreements on Tuesday meant to solidify the countries’ new relationship. The sides will also hold meetings. Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced in August they had agreed to normalize ties under a U.S.-brokered deal, and signed accords on the White House lawn in September. In the weeks since, the two countries have penned a raft of business, banking and intergovernmental agreements.