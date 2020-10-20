EXPANDING TESTING: Gov. Walz tours new lab, warns of increasing virus spread

OAKDALE, Minn. (KTTC) -- What do Tuesday's COVID-19 numbers actually tell us? With more than 1,200 new cases and seven deaths, state leaders are more concerned about another number. That's according to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as he toured saliva testing lab in Oakdale Tuesday afternoon.

The lab will expand testing capacity and reduce wait times for test results. It's an effort to combat the state's ever growing positivity rate which is now above the 5 percent level of concern threshold, which is the more concerning number according to Walz and others.

"If you don't know who has it. It spreads uncontrollably," said Walz.

This is why the state of Minnesota is expanding testing capacity.

"We don't need swabs. We don't need health professionals six inches from your face sticking a swab up your nose or the back of your throat," said Dr. Andrew Brooks, CEO of Infinity Biologix. "It's safe. It's quick. It's effective."

He's talking about the saliva test for COVID-19. It can now be processed at the new lab opening in Oakdale in partnership with Vault Health.

"The infection in this state can be managed by continuing to be social distanced and wearing your mask but by making sure you have access to a test wherever you live, whether you're at home or by one of our testing facilities," said Jason Feldman, CEO of Vault Health.

With cases rising across the state, the governor once again reminded Minnesotans to not pretend like the virus is over. He says the key to ending the pandemic is testing facilities like this one.

"What we've learned is building a broader ability to test, the speed of that test and the ease of no barrier testing makes sure that anybody can get access to that test," Walz said. "We've turned to our private partners who have been innovative."

The saliva testing lab will be able to provide results in 24 to 48 hours. Soon people can take the saliva tests from the comfort of their own homes.

"Staying safe is the only way we get back to that level of new normal," Feldman said.

Even as many hope for a vaccine in the next few months, Walz is warning this new normal may be further away if the state's community spread and positivity rates increase.

"The outcome of that will be closed businesses, sick people and avoidable deaths," said the governor.

Walz also warns of the increase in cases overwhelming the healthcare system and applauds the Oakdale testing site for being able to detect the flu as well as the coronavirus.