From ‘role models’ to sex workers: Kenya’s child labor rises

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Some teenage girls in Nairobi have turned to sex work to help feed their families. They cannot remember how many men they have had to sleep with since their schools closed this year. The United Nations says the COVID-19 pandemic risks significantly reducing gains made in the fight against child labor. The world could see the first rise in the number of working children since 2000. The U.N. warns that millions of children are at risk of being forced into exploitative and hazardous jobs, and school closures could exacerbate the problem. Sub-Saharan Africa already had the highest rates of children out of school.