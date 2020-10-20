Iowa Senate race still a “toss-up,” $60 million raised by candidates

(KWWL) — The nation is watching as battle lines are drawn in the Iowa Senate race. It’s making headlines as a close contest with a high dollar amount.

Election watchdog Open Secrets says fundraising/expenditure data shows a combined $60 million raised between Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

So far, Greenfield has outspent Ernst by about $12 million and she’s raised $18 million more than Iowa’s junior senator.

“It still blows me away that we’re seeing that amount of money spent in Iowa,” said Chris Larimer. Larimer is a Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for the Master of Public Policy program at UNI.

Larimer believes the high dollar amount shows exactly how close the race is.

“Democrats nationally see this as a Senate race they can pick up, whereas two years ago I don’t know that they were necessarily thinking they would be pumping this much money into it at the end,” Larimer said.

The importance of Senate control is highlighted by the recent confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Then there’s the question of how presidential race plays a factor. Polling shows slim leads for Greenfield and Biden in Iowa.

“So if the president is polling around 46% in Iowa and she’s polling at 43%, does she actually need to highlight more her ties to the president to pick that up?” Larimer said.

Larimer believes the decision on whether or not to take a strategy such as that puts Ernst in a tough spot.

“If you look back to 2016, there wasn’t a state where Donald Trump won, and there was a U.S. Senate race in that state, the Republican also didn’t win. In other words, there was a perfect correlation between how the state went for President and U.S. Senate,” said Larimer.