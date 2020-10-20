‘Kamala’ becomes a rally call against GOP senator in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats are seizing on Republican Sen. David Perdue’s comments at a recent rally in which he made a spectacle of struggling to pronounce the name of Sen. Kamala Harris. Critics have accused Georgia’s senior senator of mocking Harris and being out of touch with the rapidly diversifying state. The blowback has provided a late boost to Perdue’s Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff. A spokesman for Ossoff says his campaign raised $1.8 million in 48 hours following Perdue’s remarks. During a Friday rally for President Donald Trump, Perdue referred to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate as “KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.” Perdue later said he “meant no disrespect.”