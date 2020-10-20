Lowe’s to deliver Christmas trees for free this year

(CNN) -- Home improvement retail giant Lowe's is offering free Christmas tree delivery this year, and they're getting an early start.

It's the first time the chain has made the offer, and comes as many Americans remain homebound amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Oct. 30, customers can order fresh-cut trees and wreaths online or at stores and get them delivered in two to five days.

If the order is $45 or more, the delivery is free.

The offer is part of the company's overall revamp of its yearly holiday sales event.

The "season of savings" event lineup will include small kitchen appliances, workout equipment and even bedding when the event begins Thursday.