Man who wanted to see Trump gets time served in standoff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Washington state man who said he was traveling to see President Donald Trump has been sentenced to time served for assaulting Secret Service special agents in West Virginia. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Wills of Bremerton, Washington, was sentenced in federal court in Charleston to the 23 months already served since his 2018 arrest. Wills admitted in court that he intended to drive to Washington, D.C., to meet the president. The Secret Service started investigating Wills after receiving reports he had a katana sword on his trip. Wills was arrested after a standoff at a campground.