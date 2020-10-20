Measurable snowfall likely today

Light to moderate snowfall today

A storm system from the northern Plains is moving into the region today, bringing a chance for the first measurable snowfall of the season for our area. The first few flakes will begin to fall in most spots around 10:00 this morning with the bulk of our accumulation taking place this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM until 10 this evening with up to five inches of accumulation in our northernmost counties potentially creating slick spots on our roads and highways. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s which means it will be wet, pliable snow adding to the sloppiness. We'll have a raw, gusty southeast breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour through the midday and afternoon hours. A few rain showers may also mix in from time to time in the early evening as slightly warmer air builds in aloft.