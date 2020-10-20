Minnesota reports 1,120 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 1,120 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Nineteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 125,531 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 12,711 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 316 of these cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 111,634 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported more than 13,900 more COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,543,648. About 1,699,949 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Five of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,246 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,583 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 9,042 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,451 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Monday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

