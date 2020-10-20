Missouri city to remove disputed Confederate general marker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The City Council in Missouri’s capital city has approved removing a Civil War marker dedicated to a Confederate general amid a dispute about the accuracy of its description. The marker is dedicated to Confederate Gen. Sterling Price. It claims that Price had planned to attack Jefferson City in October 1874 but eventually bypassed the city. Critics questioned that version of events. They also noted the marker was dedicated in 1933 by a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had strong ties to the Ku Klux Klan. Some people had suggested the marker remain with additional information added to give more context to the Price story.