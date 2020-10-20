Mother of Mabel teen crash victim to speak in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Nearly 10 months ago, tragedy struck the community of Mabel in Fillmore County, where two teens died in a crash with a semi-truck on New Year's Day.

The crash took the life of 17-year-old Dylan Delaney. A 15-year-old, Spencer Douglas, later died from his injuries. The driver of the sedan, 19-year-old Lauren Bedard from Houston, was seriously injured in the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 2015 Toyota Corolla was driven by Lauren Bedard, 19, of Houston. Bedard was airlifted by Mayo One to Gunderson Medical Center and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Dylan's mother, Sarah Delaney, responded to the accident as an EMT, only to learn that her son was involved in the crash.

On Tuesday, she will be at Soldiers Memorial Field, speaking about her family's loss and how traffic fatalities change lives forever. Sarah will be joined by Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

There will be more than 300 empty chairs at Tuesday's event, symbolizing the number of people who died on Minnesota roads this year.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 308 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1. That compares with 288 deaths last year at this time.

Olmsted County has reported 11 traffic fatalities so far this year.

The news conference gets underway at 11 on Tuesday morning.