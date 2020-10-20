Plea deal reached in 2019 shooting case, family says it isn’t enough

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Iman Iman was back in court on Tuesday to strike a plea deal. He changed his plea to guilty for first degree assault for the shooting of Said Shire in August, 2019 at Meadow Park Apartments.

The deal now goes before a judge that is expected to sentence Iman to just more than 12 years in prison.

"The box that he will get sentenced in, the top of that box says 146 months," said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. "So, that is what we are going to be looking for is 146 months."

Shire suffered three gunshot wounds to his upper chest, a gunshot wound to the back of his head, and a gunshot wound to his left shin below the knee after an argument with Iman.

Because of his injuries, Shire will require 24/7 care for the rest of his life. The family says this deal for 12 years will not bring him justice. The family started a change.org petition calling on the judge to not accept the plea deal.

The petition says in part, "There isn't a sentence that could ever make up for the damage done, but twelve years don't even come close. Mr. Iman robbed my brother of his health and his dreams. Olmsted County reduced Iman’s charges and didn't even consider the victim when they made these decisions." It goes, on, "...Olmsted County has failed to get justice for my brother."

Iman was originally charged with first and second degree attempted murder on top of the assault charge. But Ostrem said proving that in court would involve proving intent.

"Did he really intend to kill him or did he just intend to hurt him?" Ostrem said. "He admitted to assaulting this guy and causing a permanent injury."

That does not mean Iman intended to kill Shire.

Ostrem said he spoke with the family before making plea deal. Such conversations with a victim's family are mandatory.