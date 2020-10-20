Rochester Police investigating Monday night ‘swatting’ incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department said the large police presence Monday night in Rochester was the result of a “swatting incident.”

According the Rochester Police Department, police received a call from a man around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The man reportedly said he had a gun and shot his ex-wife. RPD said he said he was going to kill his daughter and then shoot himself.

Police arrived to a house in the 5100 Block of Duvall Place NW. Officers reportedly broke down the door to the house using a battering ram. Upon entry, police said it was obvious there was no threat in the residence.

The occupants in the residence were not aware of any kind of threat and were not the ones who called police.

RPD said police are trying to trace the phone call and the investigation is ongoing.