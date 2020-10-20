Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it’s ready to accept a U.S. proposal to freeze the number of nuclear warheads and extend the two nations’ last arms control pact for one year. The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry Tuesday marks a shift in Moscow’s position after Russia and the U.S. rejected each other’s offers regarding the New START treaty that expires in February. The ministry noted that it’s ready for a deal if the U.S. does the same and doesn’t put forward any additional demands. The treaty, signed in 2010 by Russia and the U.S., limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.