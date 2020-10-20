State Patrol identifies two drivers killed in Rice County crash

NEAR NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the two people who died in a head-on crash near Northfield on Monday.

According to the State Patrol, a Hyundai Sonata and a Kenworth Tractor were driving opposite directions on Highway 19, two miles east of I-35.

They collided a little after 7:30 a.m. Both drivers died at the scene.

The State Patrol said 28-year-old Bobak Barjasteh of Northfield was the driver of the Hyundai, and 59-year-old Richard Banidt of Goodhue was the driver of the Kenworth.

Debris from the crash hit a third vehicle, but did not injure the people inside.