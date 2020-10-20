State patrol reports hundreds of crashes on snowy Tuesday in Minnesota

State patrol reports hundreds of crashes on snowy Tuesday in MinnesotaNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is keeping a close eye on roads and highways across the state Tuesday.
Afternoon numbers from MSP show 346 crashes statewide between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
34 of those crashes involved an injury, with one near Motley considered serious.
There were also 345 vehicles that spun out or off the road and 17 jackknifed semi trucks.
Slick conditions are expected to last through the evening hours.