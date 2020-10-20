Target announces another round of bonuses for holiday workers amid pandemic

(CNN) — Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to employees on the frontline for the holiday shopping season.

The $200 bonuses will be going out to the retail giant’s 350,000 employees.

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The company says it has spent nearly $1 billion on workers well-being, healthy and safety so far this year.

That’s on top of several pay raises to motivate its employees who are unable to work from home during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Target also made a permanent move to a $15 an hour starting wage for new hires.

The bonuses will go to Target team members who work at all of its stores and distribution centers by early November.