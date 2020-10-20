Trump administration adds criminal disqualifiers to asylum

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration says asylum-seekers will lose their bids if they are convicted of driving under the influence or committing crimes to support gangs. The rule that takes effect Nov. 20 is the latest in a slew of measures under President Donald Trump to make asylum more difficult to obtain. The immediate impact will be muted by a temporary pandemic-related ban on asylum introduced in March that calls for people who enter the country illegally to be immediately expelled on public health grounds.