Wisconsin elections panel doesn’t want delay in vote count

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission wants a judge to allow officials in a northeastern county near Green Bay to use markers to fill in a ballot misprint so the ballots can be more quickly processed through counting machines. Commissioners expressed fear Tuesday that a delay in counting the Outagamie County ballots could put Wisconsin in the spotlight if the presidential race is in doubt. It will be up to a court, not the state elections commission, to decide how the problematic ballots are handled. The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that Outagamie County not be given more time to count the absentee ballots.