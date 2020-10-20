Wisconsin voters line up to cast early in-person ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters across Wisconsin are lining up to cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting in the presidential battleground state. Tuesday is the first day in an 11-day window ending on Nov. 1 in which voters can cast their ballots in person before Election Day. Locations and times to vote varied across the state, but lines were reported shortly after polls opened in Milwaukee and Neenah, about 80 miles to the northwest. Voters can also drop off completed absentee ballots at locations around the state, including specially installed drop boxes in some larger cities. To date, more than 863,000 voters had returned absentee ballots.