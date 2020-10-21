California theme park closures hit jobs, shops, budget

California’s amusement parks have been pining to reopen for months, hoping to bring back thousands of workers sent home in March when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their gates. Now that state health officials announced strict new rules for reopening the parks, attractions spanning from Disneyland to Universal Studios are bracing for an even longer shutdown. So are surrounding communities lined with hotels, restaurants and shops set up to cater to tourists who are no longer coming. The city of Anaheim, for one, has slashed its budget forecast because of the prolonged closure of Disneyland and loss of revenue stemming from a convention center.