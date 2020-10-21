 Skip to Content

CAMPUS DIARIES: Luther College student shows how pandemic impacts on-campus work

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
3:03 pm Campus DiariesCoronavirus
Table at Luther college
Luther College table

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -- Campus Diaries correspondent Abbe Lacey discusses her work study position in the Luther College Admissions Office and the new adjustments the college has adapted due to COVID-19.

Campus Diaries is a special KTTC project giving you a window into the lives of college students as they navigate a new and changing learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're following our campus diarists as they show us how student life has changed. Follow along for updates on our Campus Diaries page.

KTTC

Related Articles

Skip to content